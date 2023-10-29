Lalit Patil Drugs Case Latest Updates: 80 Sassoon Hospital Staff Members Questioned By State Govt Committee

Sassoon Hospital | Anand Chaini

The four-member state government committee, established to investigate the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil from Sassoon General Hospital on October 2, has questioned 80 individuals, including the hospital's dean, superintendent, nurses, ward boys, members of the prisoner committee, and doctors, among others.

Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, the director of medical education and research, leads the committee, with members Dr Sudhir Deshmukh, superintendent of Government Medical College in Solapur, Dr Hemant Godbole, professor and head of the medico-legal department at Government Medical College, Nanded and Dr Eknath Pawar, professor and head of the orthopaedic sciences department at Grant Medical College.

Pune city police take custody of Jishan Shaikh

Pune city police have assumed custody of Jishan Shaikh in connection with the drug racket associated with Lalit Patil. Jishan Shaikh, previously apprehended by Mumbai police along with Rehan Ansari (alias Golu) and Rahul Pandit (alias Rohitkumar Chowdhary) of Nashik, was involved in a narcotics case filed at the Sakinaka police station.

It is suspected that Shaikh played a role in the mephedrone racket operating from a factory in Nashik, overseen by Lalit's brother, Bhushan Patil, who was also taken into custody by Pune police along with his associate, Abhishek Balkawade, on October 11.