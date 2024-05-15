Groom, Bride, and Her Father Injured as Wall of Stage Collapses in Satara |

A bride, groom and bride's father were injured after they got trapped under the wall of the stage erected for the wedding ceremony in Shirwal in Satara district.

After the wedding in Shirwal, stormy winds caused both the rear wall and the protective wall of the stage to collapse. The incident, which took place on May 13, involved severe winds and rain causing trouble at the venue. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, but significant financial damage occurred. The incident was reported to the Shirwal police station late on Monday night.

Stage collapsed as guest came on stage

The marriage ceremony of the Walhekar family from Bhor, Pune was held at a wedding hall in Shirwal. After the ceremony, around 6:45pm, heavy winds accompanied by lightning and rain began. A stage was set up in the garden of the office lawn, with the main wall behind it. Additionally, there was a protective wall behind the stage wall. The artificial decoration on the stage wall was supported by the back wall. After the wedding ceremony, relatives gathered to take pictures and congratulate the bride and groom.

Suddenly, due to the stormy winds and thunder, the back wall of the stage and the protective wall collapsed along with the artificial decorations. The bride's father, Ramdas Haribhau Khutwad, bride Payal Khutwad, groom Pranav Walhekar were injured. They were immediately admitted to a private hospital in Shirwal by their relatives and are currently receiving treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officers and staff from the Shirwal police station arrived at the scene with a rescue team. They promptly admitted the injured to the hospital and moved other people to a safe location. The incident was reported to the Shirwal police station late on Monday night.