Man Kills Friend After He Abuses Him In Inebriated State In Satara

A man killed his coworker and friend after he abused him in inebriated state in Satara's Karad Tehsil.

The incident of a brutal murder occurred on Monday, May 13, at midnight in Bhosalewadi, in Karad Tehsil. The victim, Rajpal Narayan Patel, was brutally beaten to death with a wooden stick. The suspected murderer, Ajay Bhagwat Patel, originally from Chhattisgarh, was residing in Bhosalewadi and went into hiding after the incident. He was apprehended on the evening of Tuesday, and was put into arrest later that night.

Argument at midnight

An argument broke out between Ajay Patel and Rajpal Narayan Patel around midnight on Monday, influenced by alcohol. Ajay Bhagwat Patel beat Rajpal Patel on the head, eyes, and back with a wooden stick, seriously injuring and killing him. During the assault, the plaintiff, Ravindra Kumar Patel (aged 30, originally from Chhattisgarh, now residing in Bhosalewadi), arrived at the scene. The suspect threatened Ravindra with the stick, saying, "I will kill Rajpal. You can file a police case or do anything,. I will kill you also if you tell anyone about this," before fleeing.

The Umbraj police searched for him all day on Tuesday and conducted a raid late at night to arrest him. A case was registered at the Umbraj police station late on Tuesday evening based on Ravindra Patel's complaint. After the autopsy of the deceased, on Tuesday, the body was handed over to his relatives. The Umbraj police are conducting further investigations.