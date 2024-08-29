'Ladke Gund': Gangster Gajanan Marne Felicitates Minister Chandrakant Patil; Congress Calls Him Mahayuti's 'Favorite Goon' (VIDEO)

Months after Parth Pawar and Nilesh Lanke were embroiled in controversy for meeting history-sheeter Gajanan Marne, also known as Gajya Marne, a new political storm has erupted in Pune. The recent Dahi Handi event has sparked a fresh controversy after a video surfaced showing Marne warmly greeting Minister Chandrakant Patil with a bouquet. The video quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism and accusations from opposition parties that the ruling BJP is extending political patronage to criminals.

In the video, Marne, notorious for his criminal activities in Pune’s Kothrud area, is seen presenting a bouquet to Minister Patil. Patil accepts the bouquet and responds with a traditional greeting. The interaction has drawn particular attention, as Patil represents the Kothrud assembly constituency, the same area where Marne is known to operate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, the party gave entry to Swati Mohol, wife of late gangster Sharad Mohol sparking a row.

'Ladke Gund'

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar commented on the incident, stating, "Gajanan Marne, the notorious and favorite gangster of the Mahayuti government, welcomed Minister Chandrakant Patil with a bouquet of flowers at the Dahi Handi program held on Tuesday. People's representatives are meant to serve the public. However, in today's situation, it seems that the alliance values notorious thugs more, as they are deemed important for re-election. Consequently, the government is bestowing honors upon gangsters instead."

He pointed out that instead of protecting citizens from such criminals, the government is bestowing honors upon them. Wadettiwar noted that there appears to be no respect for the police in the state, as ministers are being felicitated by gangsters and MLAs are abusing and threatening law enforcement. He suggested that when gangsters receive state's protection, ordinary citizens should not expect to be safeguarded by the authorities. Wadettiwar further commented that people should send a bouquet of flowers to this government in this polls, which seems to be elevating gangsters to positions of prominence.