 'Ladke Gund': Gangster Gajanan Marne Felicitates Minister Chandrakant Patil; Congress Calls Him Mahayuti's 'Favorite Goon' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Ladke Gund': Gangster Gajanan Marne Felicitates Minister Chandrakant Patil; Congress Calls Him Mahayuti's 'Favorite Goon' (VIDEO)

'Ladke Gund': Gangster Gajanan Marne Felicitates Minister Chandrakant Patil; Congress Calls Him Mahayuti's 'Favorite Goon' (VIDEO)

In the video, Marne, notorious for his criminal activities in Pune’s Kothrud area, is seen presenting a bouquet to Minister Patil. Patil accepts the bouquet and responds with a traditional greeting. The interaction has drawn particular attention, as Patil represents the Kothrud assembly constituency, the same area where Marne is known to operate.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Months after Parth Pawar and Nilesh Lanke were embroiled in controversy for meeting history-sheeter Gajanan Marne, also known as Gajya Marne, a new political storm has erupted in Pune. The recent Dahi Handi event has sparked a fresh controversy after a video surfaced showing Marne warmly greeting Minister Chandrakant Patil with a bouquet. The video quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism and accusations from opposition parties that the ruling BJP is extending political patronage to criminals.

In the video, Marne, notorious for his criminal activities in Pune’s Kothrud area, is seen presenting a bouquet to Minister Patil. Patil accepts the bouquet and responds with a traditional greeting. The interaction has drawn particular attention, as Patil represents the Kothrud assembly constituency, the same area where Marne is known to operate.

Earlier, the party gave entry to Swati Mohol, wife of late gangster Sharad Mohol sparking a row.

'Ladke Gund'

FPJ Shorts
Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India
Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In India
Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1
Reliance Industries Considering To Issue Bonus Share In The Ratio Of 1:1
DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview
DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview
India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops With ₹11.6 Lakh Crore Wealth; Read Full List Here
India Emerges As Billionaire Hub: 334 Billionaires In Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gautam Adani Tops With ₹11.6 Lakh Crore Wealth; Read Full List Here

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar commented on the incident, stating, "Gajanan Marne, the notorious and favorite gangster of the Mahayuti government, welcomed Minister Chandrakant Patil with a bouquet of flowers at the Dahi Handi program held on Tuesday. People's representatives are meant to serve the public. However, in today's situation, it seems that the alliance values notorious thugs more, as they are deemed important for re-election. Consequently, the government is bestowing honors upon gangsters instead."

He pointed out that instead of protecting citizens from such criminals, the government is bestowing honors upon them. Wadettiwar noted that there appears to be no respect for the police in the state, as ministers are being felicitated by gangsters and MLAs are abusing and threatening law enforcement. He suggested that when gangsters receive state's protection, ordinary citizens should not expect to be safeguarded by the authorities. Wadettiwar further commented that people should send a bouquet of flowers to this government in this polls, which seems to be elevating gangsters to positions of prominence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Schools in Lawle Area to Remain Closed for President Droupadi Murmu's Visit on Sept 3; Drones,...

Pune: Schools in Lawle Area to Remain Closed for President Droupadi Murmu's Visit on Sept 3; Drones,...

'Ladke Gund': Gangster Gajanan Marne Felicitates Minister Chandrakant Patil; Congress Calls Him...

'Ladke Gund': Gangster Gajanan Marne Felicitates Minister Chandrakant Patil; Congress Calls Him...

Puja Khedkar Gets Relief, Delhi High Court Extends Interim Protection From Arrest

Puja Khedkar Gets Relief, Delhi High Court Extends Interim Protection From Arrest

Pune: Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Workers Stage Silent Protest Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Pune: Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Workers Stage Silent Protest Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji...

Pune: Kunal Tilak Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Expresses Desire To Contest Assembly Polls From Kasba...

Pune: Kunal Tilak Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Expresses Desire To Contest Assembly Polls From Kasba...