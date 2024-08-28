Koyta Attack On Pune Cop: Sikh Community Accuses Police Of Hurting Religious Sentiments | Sourced

The case of a police officer being attacked with a koyta (machete) in Hadapsar while trying to break up an argument has taken a new turn. The Sikh community has now accused the police of hurting religious sentiments and demanded an unconditional apology.

On Sunday around 4pm, Assistant Police Inspector Ratnakar Gaikwad, who is in charge of the Mohammadwadi Police Chowky, was attacked with a koyta while attempting to break up a fight near the Sasanenagar railway gate. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Nihalsingh Mannusingh Tak (19) and Rahulsingh Ravindrasingh Bhond (20), both residents of Canal Road in Hadapsar, from Solapur. Their accomplices Amarsingh Tak, Anil Bansode and Suraj Bhandari were also nabbed. All of them were produced before a magistrate, who ordered a police remand until September 4.

Meanwhile, the Sikh community has alleged that the police removed the turbans of the accused while bringing them to the police station. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Raj Singh, Founder, Sikh Helpline, said, "I have given a complaint to the Director General of Police. We condemn the Pune Police's inhumane and despicable act of disrobing Sikh youths from the Sikligar community related to the police attack case. The removal of their turbans, leaving their hair exposed, is a reprehensible and unacceptable practice reminiscent of the dark British era, aimed at defaming the Sikh community and its sacred pagri."

"Any violent attack warrants legal action, but subjecting individuals to such humiliation and religious indignity is a clear violation of human rights and Sikh religious sentiments. The fact that senior police officers have approved this conduct makes it even more egregious," he added.

Singh stated that they demand the "immediate suspension of officers responsible", "unconditional apology from the Pune Police Department", and "sensitisation and training for police personnel on Sikh religious practices and human rights."

However, Sanjay Patange, Senior Police Inspector, Wanawadi Police Station, told this newspaper that the accused were not wearing any turbans. "We have not removed the turban of the accused; they were wearing only caps." "So far, five accused have been arrested in the matter. They are all history-sheeters, with approximately 50 cases of various crimes being registered against them across Maharashtra," he added.