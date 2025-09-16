Kolhapur Video: Rare Two-Headed Buffalo Calf Born In Banage Village Surprises Locals | Video Grab

A viral video of a rare incident where a buffalo calf with two heads has been surfacing on the internet. The incident happened in Banage village in the Kagal taluka of Kolhapur and has been widely discussed in the district.

A buffalo gave birth to a calf at the home of farmer Suresh Sutar of Banage village. But when Sutar looked, he was completely surprised when the buffalo had a calf with two heads. This is a rare incident, and people are expressing surprise about it.

A buffalo calf born with two heads is a rare but documented phenomenon called polycephaly, when an embryo begins to divide into identical twins but fails to complete the process, leading to the formation of two heads on a single body.

While such an occurrence may be considered a miracle by some, experts attribute it to a biological issue rather than any mythological cause. Calves with this condition often have multiple heads, mouths, eyes, and ears, and their health and survival can vary.

Similar to other birth defects seen in humans and animals, and is not linked to mythological or supernatural beliefs.