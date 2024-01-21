Kolhapur Unveils 108-Foot Cut-out Of Lord Rama At Dussehra Chowk Ahead Of Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony |

A 108-foot cut-out of Lord Shri Rama at Dussehra Chowk was unveiled in Kolhapur on Saturday by dignitaries, including state minister Chandrakant Patil and MP Dhananjay Mahadik ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple today.

City residents flocked to witness the grand poster of Lord Rama and captured selfies throughout the day.

Various programs have been organised in Kolhapur on January 21 and 22 aiming to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple which is scheduled for today.

Patil mentioned the successful preparation in Kolhapur, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for the nationwide ceremony. MP Dhananjay Mahadik outlined the scheduled events, including a grand Shobha Yatra and viewing the ceremony on a large screen.

The inauguration concluded with a spectacular display of fireworks, and slogans like 'Prabhu Shri Ramchandra ki Jai' filled the air with joy.

Citizens crowded the area to capture photos and selfies with the 108-foot cutout of Lord Ram. BJP Rural District President Rajvardhan Nimbalkar, along with other activists, was also present at the event.

Will tour Ayodhya with cabinet, MLAs, MPs later: CM Shinde

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he plans to take his cabinet as well as MLAs and Lok Sabha MPs from the state for 'darshan' to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later and, hence, was not attending the idol consecration ceremony on January 22.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Tata Marathon held here in the morning, the CM said, "Instead of a handful of people attending the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, I would like to take all state cabinet members as well as MLAs and parliamentarians later." "The temple is about our faith and pride. I would also like to take officials and devotees to the Ram Temple," he added.

Shinde said ahead of Monday's ceremony, instructions have been given to officials to carry out a cleanliness drive in temples and also decorate them with lights.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too had told reporters in Nagpur that he would visit Ayodhya in February for "Ram seva".