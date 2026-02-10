Kolhapur: Newly Elected Deputy Mayor Akshay Jarag Felicitated At Warna Cooperative Bank | Sourced

Kolhapur: The newly elected Deputy Mayor of the Jansurajya Shakti Party, Akshay Vikram Jarag, was felicitated on Monday at the Warna Cooperative Bank in Kolhapur. Upon his first visit to the Warna Bank after being elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, he was honoured by the bank with a shawl, a coconut, and a bouquet of flowers, presented by Chairman Nipun Kore.

On this occasion, Nipun Kore expressed the view that this felicitation was a recognition of the social service rendered by Akshay Jarag and his father, Vikram Jarag.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Akshay Jarag underscored the importance of the cooperative movement and stated that the contribution of cooperative banks to the economic progress of society is invaluable. He noted that Warna Bank is a symbol of trustworthiness and that its role in the development of the common people is remarkable.

Present on this occasion were Hon. Vishesh Kore, the bank's Chief Executive Officer, Rajesh Sardal, General Manager, P.T. Patil, Hemant Bogale, Vishal Jadhav, other officers, employees, and dignitaries. The program was conducted in an enthusiastic atmosphere.