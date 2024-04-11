Khandesh: Cotton Production Sees Significant Decrease

In Khandesh, known for the highest cotton production in the state, this year has witnessed a significant decrease in actual cotton production despite large-scale planting. Consequently, it is predicted that cotton sowing in Khandesh will decrease by ten percent in the coming year.

Cotton serves as the cash crop for farmers in Khandesh, playing a pivotal role in the region's economy. Pradeep Jain, founder president of Khandesh Ginning Press Karkhandar Sangh, highlights that 150 factories in Khandesh engage in cotton ginning, providing significant employment opportunities. Cotton cultivation spans across Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts. This year, cotton was cultivated on 9 lakh hectares of land in Khandesh with an expected yield of 25 lakh bales. However, heavy rains led to a decline in cotton production due to bollworm infestation. While 14 lakh bales of cotton were purchased from farmers by ginning factories, many bales remain stored in farmers' homes as they await a potential price increase. Yet, considering the current state of the international market, prospects for a price hike appear slim.

Read Also MP: Cotton Auction Halted As Farmers Protest Price Slash In Khargone

With the cotton season in Khandesh drawing to a close, ginning factories face imminent closure due to the ten lakh bale decrease in cotton production. Consequently, much of the state's cotton is now being exported due to the prevailing circumstances, affecting state revenue and employment opportunities. Anil Somani, Director of the Factory Association, highlights the adverse impact on revenue and employment, with ginning factories operating for only two months this year due to reduced cotton production.

Avinash Kabra, Director of the Factory Association, warns of repercussions in the upcoming year, anticipating a ten percent decrease in cotton sowing as farmers opt for maize and tur cultivation instead.