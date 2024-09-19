Karad’s Green Growth: 50K Trees for 76K Residents, Up from 37K in Just 3 Years |

While we struggle to maintain green cover in both forests and cities, and with rising temperatures posing a threat, the number of trees in Karad city is steadily increasing. Approximately three years ago, in 2021, a tree census conducted by the Karad Municipal Council revealed that the city had more than 37,000 trees. However, trees shorter than three meters were not included in that count. Now, three years later, many of those trees have grown, and the total number of trees has reached 50,000.

Read Also Karad Resumes Evening Water Supply After Month-Long Disruption

First census was held in 2012

The first tree census in Karad was carried out in 2012 by the Municipal Council with the help of social organisations. At that time, 21,464 trees were recorded, and the population of the city was 53,930. Nine years later, in 2021, a second tree census was conducted, officially recording 37,054 trees, though trees shorter than three meters were excluded. With the growth of those younger trees, the civic body estimates that the current number of trees in Karad has exceeded 50,000. Considering the city’s current population of 76,000, approximately 40 percent of the population resides in areas with a significant tree cover. Karad is thus becoming an important green city in the district.

In various wards of Karad, tree numbers have been recorded as follows: 6,551 trees in Ward One, 7,665 in Ward Two, 598 in Ward Three, 258 in Ward Four, 138 in Ward Five, 1,139 in Ward Six, 75 in Ward Seven, 170 in Ward Eight, 982 in Ward Nine, 1,787 in Ward Ten, 4,034 in Ward Eleven, 2,910 in Ward Twelve, 2,529 in Ward Thirteen, and 1,218 in Ward Fourteen.

So far, 26,900 trees have been planted in the city under the Miyawaki project. Additionally, 4,500 trees have been planted in the COVID cemetery area, 4,500 at Priti Sangam, 6,500 in the Baradbare area, 1,500 near Nana-Nani Park, and 1,000 trees have been planted by various organisations. Another 7,500 trees have been planted at the Idgah grounds. Owing to efforts such as the Swachh Survekshan, Mazi Vasundhara Abhiyan, and the care of both the municipality and the citizens, at least 2,000 trees are growing in the city every year. Presently, 167 different species of trees are found in Karad. It wouldn’t be surprising if the city gains recognition as a "Green City" in the near future.