 Karad Resumes Evening Water Supply After Month-Long Disruption
Karad Resumes Evening Water Supply After Month-Long Disruption

Karad Resumes Evening Water Supply After Month-Long Disruption

Water supply engineer Girish Kakade confirmed that the two-time water supply will continue as scheduled. The supply had been halted since July 15 due to the main pipeline being washed away by the strong flow of the Koyna River, which left the city without water for several days.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Karad Resumes Evening Water Supply After Month-Long Disruption | Representative Photo

The Karad municipal water supply department resumed evening water supply on August 15 after completing necessary repairs and upgrades to the system. This move provided significant relief to residents, who had been dealing with a disrupted water supply for a month.

Water supply engineer Girish Kakade confirmed that the two-time water supply will continue as scheduled. The supply had been halted since July 15 due to the main pipeline being washed away by the strong flow of the Koyna River, which left the city without water for several days.

The jackwell of Warunji has been reactivated with an alternative pipeline installed from Koyna Bridge, funded by ₹71 lakh approved by the District Planning Committee. After a week of single-time morning water supply, the municipality chose to resume evening water supply on Independence Day. This decision has restored a smooth two-time water supply, offering much-needed relief to Karad's residents.

