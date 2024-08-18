 VIDEO: Ajit Pawar Faces BJP Protest with Black Flags During Jansanman Yatra in Pune District
The demonstration was sparked by allegations that Ajit Pawar had excluded BJP office bearers from a tourism review meeting in Junnar Taluka, intensifying internal disputes within the Grand Alliance.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar’s Jansanman Yatra faced protests from the BJP in Junnar Taluka on Sunday. As the yatra reached Narayangaon in the morning, BJP leader Asha Buchke and her supporters showed black flags and chanted slogans, leading to traffic disruptions and road blockages outside the venue.

Asha Buchke, BJP’s chief in the Assembly constituency, wore a black saree and led her party workers in the protest. The demonstration was sparked by allegations that Ajit Pawar had excluded BJP office bearers from a tourism review meeting in Junnar Taluka, intensifying internal disputes within the Grand Alliance.

Who is Asha Buchke?

The Jansanman Yatra, launched by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ahead of the Assembly elections, faced this opposition in Junnar Taluka. Buchke criticized Pawar for allegedly undermining allies and demanded he clarify his role, asserting he should represent only the NCP, not the Grand Alliance. She also claimed Pawar is failing to meet his duties as guardian minister.

Currently, the Junnar Assembly constituency is represented by NCP MLA Atul Benke. Buchke, formerly with the Shiv Sena and a former zilla parishad member, has unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections twice and now seeks an Assembly ticket for Junnar.

