Kalyani Nagar Residents Unite To Urge Immediate Cleanup Of Trash, Seek PMC's Swift Action |

The residents of Kalyani Nagar, organized under Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN), have raised an alarm regarding the mounting trash issue plaguing their neighbourhood. The cement block near South Avenue, specifically opposite Reddy Restaurant and behind Konark Kinara Society, has become a dumping ground for refuse, causing significant problems.



Among the issues reported by residents are pedestrian obstruction, the attraction of disease-carrying vectors like rats, foul odours permeating the area, and a detrimental impact on the neighbourhood's aesthetics. Furthermore, the health risks associated with this situation are substantial, including the potential for leptospirosis, respiratory infections, gastrointestinal illnesses, and skin infections.



Residents have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and relevant authorities to take immediate action to address this pressing concern and restore cleanliness and safety to the neighbourhood.



In a united plea to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), concerned residents of Kalyani Nagar have urged immediate action to address the worsening trash situation in their neighbourhood. The requests include a cleanup initiative and regular monitoring.

Aaditya Patil, one of the residents, expressed deep concern over the situation, highlighting how the piled-up waste obstructs pathways and poses significant health risks, especially for children and seniors. He urged authorities to act swiftly and restore the cleanliness for which their neighbourhood is renowned.



Drayson Dixon added his voice to the call for action, emphasizing the need to address not only the trash issue but also the poor quality of chamber covers and manholes in the area.



Munir Vastani underscored the collective responsibility of residents in addressing this eyesore, aiming to preserve the high standards and values of Kalyani Nagar as a pristine community.



Sachin Agashe highlighted the importance of taking immediate action, asserting that negligence should not compromise their quality of life and well-being. He stressed the need to unite and demand action for a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant neighbourhood.



Despite efforts to contact PMC Health Inspector Pradipkumar Raut for comment on the issue, there was no response from him.

