Pune: SPPU Employee Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe For Marksheets; Outrage Erupts

Pune: Shockwaves reverberate as a scandalous video featuring an employee from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department accepting a ₹3,000 bribe from a student in exchange for a marksheet has gone viral across social media platforms.

The incriminating footage has prompted immediate action from both the SPPU examination department and the university administration, initiating a thorough inquiry into the shocking incident.

Prafull Pawar, Registrar of SPPU, sternly stated, “Strict action will be taken against the culprits by verifying the authenticity of the complaint and the viral video against the staff of the examination department of the university. We have initiated an inquiry in this case and accordingly, further action will be taken.”

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) state minister, Anil Thombre, expressed his grave concern, saying, “On Saturday, ABVP SPPU president Ranga Mahadev and our volunteers caught an employee of the examination department red-handed while accepting a bribe from a student to give out a marksheet. Day by day, the corruption within the examination department is increasing. In the past, a senior officer has also been caught. It seems that the administration has taken up the task of looting the poor students. The officer concerned should be immediately suspended, otherwise we will protest strongly.”

The video, captured by ABVP activists, captures the damning moment when an employee accepts a bribe from a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student, Pratham Bhandari. The authenticity of the video will undergo rigorous scrutiny by the SPPU administration. This incident has unearthed long-standing allegations of examination department employees engaging in similar corrupt practices, though none garnered substantial attention until the release of this damning video.

