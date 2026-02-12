 Jalgaon Zilla Parishad Tops The state level In The e-Governance Reform Sevakarmi Program.
Under the leadership of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal (B.P.S.), Jalgaon Zilla Parishad successfully implemented various initiatives such as effective use of the e-office system, online service delivery, timely completion of pending cases, and strengthening of the grievance redressal system

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
Jalgaon: In the 150-day Special Sevakarmi e-Governance Reform Program implemented by the Maharashtra Government to increase transparency in administration and provide government services to citizens in an easy, simple and effective manner, Jalgaon Zilla Parishad has secured a place of honour among the eight best-performing Zilla Parishads in the state. The eight Zilla Parishads of Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, Ch. Sambhajinagar, Satara, Hingoli, Thane and Jalgaon have received equal marks, i.e., 80 out of 100.

Under the leadership of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal (B.P.S.), Jalgaon Zilla Parishad successfully implemented various initiatives such as effective use of the e-office system, online service delivery, timely completion of pending cases, and strengthening of the grievance redressal system. These initiatives have increased the speed, transparency and accountability in work, and the trust of citizens in the administration has become stronger.

The state government has taken note of this remarkable achievement of Jalgaon Zilla Parishad and felicitated it at the state level. Speaking, Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal expressed the feeling that this successful achievement was achieved through the coordination and consistent efforts of the officers and employees. Minal Karanwal has clarified that Jalgaon Zilla Parishad is committed to providing citizen-orientated, technology-based and transparent administration in the future.

