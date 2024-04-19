Jalgaon: Mercury Hits 44 Degrees, Labourer Dies Of Heatstroke

Pixabay

The temperature has soared to 44 degrees in Jalgaon district, leaving the region sweltering under the relentless summer heat. Jalgaon city itself recorded a temperature of 43.2 degrees, while Bhusawal reached 44 degrees. The scorching sun has disrupted daily life in the district.

Tragically, a construction laborer succumbed to heatstroke in Kandari, Dharangaon taluka, on Thursday noon. He collapsed while working and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

In Jalgaon city, temperatures peak between 1 to 4 pm in the afternoon, remaining around 40 degrees even at 6 pm. Authorities advise against outdoor activities during this time to avoid heat-related illnesses. With the rising temperatures, there has been an increased demand for juices and cold drinks to combat the sweltering heat. People are resorting to using handkerchiefs to shield their heads and ears from the sun. Many prefer to venture out late in the evening instead of during the daytime.