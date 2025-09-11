 Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation Honoured With National Export Award For Industrial Machinery
Jain Irrigation Systems Limited has been honoured with the 56th EEPC India National Export Award for its outstanding performance in the Industrial Machinery and Equipment–Large Enterprises category.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited has been honoured with the 56th EEPC India National Export Award for its outstanding performance in the Industrial Machinery and Equipment–Large Enterprises category. The award was presented at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. 

President Droupadi Murmu attended the ceremony as the chief guest. In her address, she highlighted India’s legacy of spiritual and business leadership and urged citizens and industry stakeholders to work towards making the country a global hub of knowledge and commerce. She noted that despite challenges in global trade, India’s engineering exports have risen from $70 billion to $115 billion over the last decade. 

The President praised EEPC India for linking domestic manufacturers to the global market and stressed the need to enhance India’s role in the global value chain and innovation economy in the spirit of “Nation First.” 

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal handed over the award to Anil Jain, vice-chairman of Jain Irrigation, and Athang Jain, director of Jain FarmFresh Foods Ltd. The ceremony was also attended by Minister of State Jitin Prasada, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and EEPC India chairman Pankaj Chadha. 

Speaking on the occasion, Chadha said, “Our 70th anniversary symbolises our commitment to promoting global excellence. These awards celebrate innovators who are driving India’s export growth.” 

The award, conferred during EEPC India’s platinum jubilee celebrations, underlines Jain Irrigation’s six-decade-long contribution to India’s engineering exports.

