Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Support

Heavy rains have caused severe damage in Jamner, Pachora and Muktainagar talukas of Jalgaon district, disrupting normal life and damaging crops on 4,327 hectares. Officials said 5,485 farmers have been affected—4,393 in Pachora and 1,092 in Jamner. In all, 23 villages in Pachora and 21 in Jamner have been hit.

During an inspection on September 18, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil visited flood-hit areas and met families of the affected. He visited the home of Kiran Madhukar Sawale of Kakoda village in Muktainagar taluka, who died after being swept away in floodwaters. Patil consoled the family and handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as government assistance.

The minister, along with Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, Muktainagar MLA Chandrakant Patil, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Tehsildar Girish Wakhare, and officials from Agriculture, Public Health, and Public Works departments, also inspected crop damage in villages such as Kura-Kakoda, Juna Borkheda, Rajur, Jodhankheda, and Chinchkheda.

Patil assured farmers and villagers that the government would provide all possible support. He instructed officials to immediately submit reports of the affected areas where crops and houses were damaged.

“I have come here to help you. The government is standing firmly behind you,” Patil told villagers.