 Nashik To Host State Table Tennis Championship From Sept 20
The State Championship Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will be held in Nashik from September 20 to 24, organised by the District Table Tennis Association.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
The tournament, to be hosted at Nashik Gymkhana, will be played across eight tables and will feature 12 different age categories, including boys’ and girls’ groups under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19, as well as senior men’s and women’s categories. 

A total of 793 entries have been received from across Maharashtra. Matches will be played using pre-sized tables and Double Fish Company balls. 

Several top performers at the national level are expected to take part, including Keshika Purkar, the state’s top-ranked player in the girls’ under-13 category, and Swara Karmarkar, ranked first in the girls’ under-19 category. 

Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, vice president and chairman of the Coordinating Committee Shekhar Bhandari, organising secretary Rajesh Bharvirkar, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, and other members, including Milind Kachole, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Aliasgar Adamji, Suhas Agarkar, Jay Modak, Puneet Desai, Ajinkya Shintre, Raja Aher, Dhananjay Barve and Swati Agarkar, are working to ensure the success of the event.

