Jalgaon Floods: Pachora Hit By 153mm Rain In Four Hours; One Dead, 16 Villages Evacuated |

On Monday, Pachora city and its surroundings were hit by heavy rain. 153 mm of rain fell in four hours. Due to this, Anjani, Hivara rivers and drains flooded heavily, causing water to enter houses, shops and fields. The administration immediately shifted the citizens of 16 villages to safe places. At this time, one person from Warkhedi was swept away in the flood that entered the drain. In the evening, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, along with District Collector Ayush Prasad, visited the flood-affected Pachora city and surroundings.

Pachora, Parola Erandol taluka was hit by heavy rain on Monday morning. Due to this, water from the rivers and drains entered houses and fields. Flood-like conditions were created in Khadakdevala, Galan, and Nachankheda villages in the taluka. Water entered 150 houses in Erandol taluka. 153 mm in Pachora taluka in four hours.

Due to the heavy rain, water entered Janta Vasahat, Valmik Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, and other areas of Pachora city, causing water to enter many houses and inundate the city. Due to this, the daily necessities of the citizens were damaged. 16 villages in the Pachora area were flooded.

Satish Mohan Chaudhary, age 35, a smallholder farmer from Warkhedi in Pachora taluka, was swept away in the floodwaters that came into the drain while he was going to see the damage to the crops in his field. The drain between Dahigaon and Bornam was flooded, blocking traffic. The flood in the Uttaranla Amada area made it difficult for citizens to get out. Sonbardi village was surrounded by floods due to the flood of the Anjani River. Bhadgaon taluka was also hit by this flood.

As soon as the rain stopped in the afternoon, MLA Kishore Patil went out to inspect the flood. Along with Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, and MLA Kishore Patil, walked directly into the water and met the disaster-affected citizens, took information about the situation, reassured the affected families and assured them of help.

Citizens suffered a large amount of damage and demanded that a drought be declared in the entire taluka, he said on this occasion. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil assured that the families affected by the heavy rain in the villages would be provided with immediate help by the government. On this occasion, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil said that due to heavy rainfall in Pachora city and surrounding villages, many houses, shops, and agricultural crops in this area have been damaged to a large extent by water, and in this regard, the local administration has been instructed to immediately conduct a Panchnama.

He said that after receiving the report in this regard, immediate assistance will be provided to the affected farmers and citizens. Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said that due to heavy rainfall in Pachora taluka and city, rivers have flooded, due to which water has entered many areas in Pachora city and houses, shops, and agriculture have been damaged to a large extent. Tehsildars have been ordered to immediately conduct a Panchnama of the damaged areas, and the government is fully supporting them for help.