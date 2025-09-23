 Dharashiv Floods: 92 Villages Affected, Nearly 63,000 Hectares Of Crops Damaged
Dharashiv Floods: 92 Villages Affected, Nearly 63,000 Hectares Of Crops Damaged

The jawans of the Indian Army, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have initiated the relief operations by helicopters and boats. In all, 65 people have been rescued from the flood safely so far with the help of the helicopter, which included 12 from Lakhi village, 13 from Ruie, and 26 from Wadner-Deogaon

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Dharashiv Floods: 92 Villages Affected, Nearly 63,000 Hectares Of Crops Damaged | Sourced

Dharashiv: The flood situation arose in many villages in Bhum and Paranda talukas in Dharashiv district due to the heavy rains that lashed the district in the past three days. The communication with the villages in these two talukas has been disrupted. In all, 92 villages have been affected, while farmers suffered losses of crops on 62,989 hectares of land.

The jawans of the Indian Army, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have initiated the relief operations by helicopters and boats. In all, 65 people have been rescued from the flood safely so far with the help of the helicopter, which included 12 from Lakhi village, 13 from Ruie, and 26 from Wadner-Deogaon.

In Bhum taluka, the Jawans have rescued 6 persons from Tambewadi, 1 from Eit and 7 from Zada village. In Paranda taluka, around 150 were saved safely from the Chatpimpri, Wagegavhan and Wadner areas.

Paranda MLA Dr Tanaji Sawant visited and inspected the flood situation at Devgaon on Monday and assured the villagers of every possible help.

District collector Kirti Kiran Pujar has directed the officers to be alert. Bhum’s sub-divisional officer Raiveyah Dongare, tehsildar Nilesh Kakde and officers and employees of the revenue and police departments have initiated the disaster management measures.

The crops of around 64,029 farmers have been destroyed due to the heavy rains that occurred between September 20 and 22. Several percolating tanks in Bhum talukas were destroyed. The percolating tanks in Warewadgaon, Pathsavangi, Hivarda, Walwad and other places were disrupted. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the next few days, and hence the administration has issued alerts to the residents. The people residing along the banks of the rivers have been directed to shift to the safe places along with their animals. 

