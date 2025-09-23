Nashik: NMC Commissioner Vows Post-Monsoon Road Overhaul For Ambad Industrial Estate

Nashik: NMC Chief Vows Post-Monsoon Road Overhaul For Ambad Industrial Estate |

Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri assured that the potholes in Ambad Industrial Estate will be filled and the work of concreting the road will be undertaken immediately after the monsoon season ends.

Manisha Khatri inspected the roads in Ambad Industrial Area, and various problems were raised regarding basic facilities. After that, she was speaking at a program organised with AIMA office bearers at K.R. Bhub Auditorium.

On the platform were AIMA President Lalit Bub, BOPP Chairman Dnyaneshwar Gopale, General Secretary Pramod Wagh, Vice President Rajendra Pansare, Umesh Kothavade, Secretary Yogita Aher, Former President Dhananjay Bele, Basic Services Committee Chairman Kundan Darange, Ravindra Mahadevkar, City Engineer Sanjay Agarwal, and Deputy Engineer Hemant Nandurdikar, Executive Engineer Rajendra Patil, Alokan Alok Kanani, and others were present.

The main roads in Ambad Industrial Estate, as well as the internal roads in all sectors, are in a bad condition, and there are large potholes on them. The number of street lights is also insufficient, and many street lights are out, which has led to an increase in the number of thefts. The NMC should pay attention to this issue. Since the roads have not been widened, it creates obstacles to traffic. There are traffic jams at many intersections. The issue of encroachment in the industrial estate area has raised its head to a large extent, which has made the traffic problem even worse.

As illegal businesses have also increased in this area, entrepreneurs have to bear the brunt of it. It hinders the expansion of industrialisation and discourages foreign investors from investing. Therefore, there is a need to provide all basic facilities in this area immediately, and we should pay attention to it as a caste. AIMA President Lalit Boob requested and also submitted a statement to him regarding the same.

Nashik Municipal Corporation gets the most revenue from industrial estates. Therefore, Boob also drew attention to the need to provide basic needs to entrepreneurs as a priority. Boob also strongly demanded that a separate provision be made for this in the estimate sheet of the Municipal Corporation. BOPP Chairman Dnyaneshwar Gopale, General Secretary Pramod Wagh, Ravi Shamdasani, Jagdish Patil, and Ravindra Zope also participated in the discussion and demanded that various problems in the industrial estate area be resolved.

Potholes will be filled immediately after the monsoon season ends, and the work of concreting the main roads will also be undertaken. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Manisha Khatri said that the concreting of the road from Garware to Exlo Point, as well as Papayanarsari and Ambad village, will be done in the first phase. The work on the underground sewerage project will also be taken up soon. The Commissioner also assured that the streetlights will be repaired and encroachments will be removed. The road from Freshup Bakery to K Sector to the industrial estate will also be made of concrete. Commissioner Khatri also mentioned that the funds coming from various schemes will be used for these works.

Yogesh Patil, Abhishek Vyas, Hemant Khond, Sharad Datir, Jagdish Patil, Avinash Marathe, Nagesh Pingle, Rahul Gangurde, Jayant Pagar, and Ravi Gurunani also participated in the discussion and raised various problems.