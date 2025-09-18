 Jalgaon Collector Introduces Annual NCC March Past Contest To Promote Discipline Among Youth
The contest, in line with the NCC motto of “Unity and Discipline,” aims to promote discipline, coordination and team spirit among students.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
The Jalgaon district administration will organise a “Best Parade (March Past)” competition for school and college students under the initiative of District Collector Ayush Prasad. The contest, in line with the NCC motto of “Unity and Discipline,” aims to promote discipline, coordination and team spirit among students. 

Winners in both the school and college categories will be awarded the Jalgaon District Magistrate Trophy. Prasad said this will be the first such innovative effort for NCC students in the state. 

The competition will be held annually, and the trophy will rotate each year. The first district-level contest will take place in October 2025

The competition will be held annually, and the trophy will rotate each year. The first district-level contest will take place in October 2025, organised by the 18 Maharashtra Battalion Rashtriya Chhatra Sena, Jalgaon.

Announcing the initiative, Prasad said the event will be known as the “Best Marching Contingent – District Magistrate Trophy”. Commanding Officer of the 18 Maharashtra Battalion Colonel Ashwin Vaidya, District Disaster Management Officer Narveer Singh Rawal, and NCC students were present at the announcement.

NCC is the Indian Armed Forces' youth wing, which is open for college and school students to join voluntarily. It is a Tri-Services Organisation, encompassing the Army, the Air and the Navy Wing.

