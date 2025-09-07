 Jalgaon Banana Growers Set To Go Global With National Horticulture Cluster Program Support
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon Banana Growers Set To Go Global With National Horticulture Cluster Program Support

Jalgaon Banana Growers Set To Go Global With National Horticulture Cluster Program Support

The banana cluster of Jalgaon has been included in the cluster development program started under the National Horticulture Board of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Banana Growers Set To Go Global With National Horticulture Cluster Program Support | Food Unfolded

The banana cluster of Jalgaon has been included in the cluster development program started under the National Horticulture Board of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India. 

Due to this, an opportunity has been provided to take bananas from Jalgaon district to the global level, and from this, banana producers and banana traders of the district participating in the cluster can get assistance of one hundred crores. 

Today, banana is produced in 68 thousand hectares in the Jalgaon district. Banana is mainly produced in Raver, Yawal, Muktainagar, and Chopda talukas. Due to the land, water and climate here, the bananas produced here are in demand not only from the country but also from all over the world.  

Through this banana culture, farmers will be provided with high-quality uniform seedlings through tissue culture, materials required for planting, mechanisation, and farmer training, like available warehouses, as well as post-production management and value addition, such as pack houses, ripening chambers, processing units, and cold chains will be available. 

FPJ Shorts
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Update: Immersion Set After 10:30 PM Amid High Tide Delays
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Update: Immersion Set After 10:30 PM Amid High Tide Delays
Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video
Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video
'Nation Being Undermined Cannot Be Tolerated,' Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli On Social Media Ban
'Nation Being Undermined Cannot Be Tolerated,' Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli On Social Media Ban
Kate Middleton Returns To Brunette Look After Massive Backlash For Going Blonde
Kate Middleton Returns To Brunette Look After Massive Backlash For Going Blonde

Attention will be paid to logistics, marketing, and branding, which will make it possible to increase banana exports due to cold transport, farmers' markets, and branding in the country and abroad. Farmers will be trained for all these things. 

Read Also
Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad
article-image

Till now, due to the lack of ripening chambers, processing units and cold storage facilities, bananas were damaged. Producers were facing difficulty in getting the expected value. 

This problem will not arise now with this cluster. This will help in supplying bananas to the global market and banana exports. 

Today, this cluster will be spread over an area of more than 15 thousand hectares. Up to 40 per cent of the funds are available for each component, and there will be more flexibility for joint projects. 

Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi
article-image

Although farmer-producer organisations, cooperatives, companies, and entrepreneurs can apply to participate in this program, priority has been given to farmer organisations. 

This cluster will benefit banana producers in the district, and due to improved cultivation technology training and available tissue culture seedlings, Jalgaon bananas have an opportunity to become a world-class brand. 

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant...
article-image

Through this, Jalgaon bananas are getting an opportunity to reach the global level. This cluster centre is being set up at Hingone in Yawal taluka due to the efforts of Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse, and it is the only centre of its kind in Maharashtra. Yaval MLA Amol Javale, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Agriculture Department are making special efforts to set up this cluster.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dharashiv: Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Umarga, Signs MoU With ENSIN To Boost Entrepreneurship

Dharashiv: Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji College, Umarga, Signs MoU With ENSIN To Boost Entrepreneurship

Jalna District Collector Ashima Mittal Reviews Progress Of First ITI-Based Incubation Centre In...

Jalna District Collector Ashima Mittal Reviews Progress Of First ITI-Based Incubation Centre In...

Ganeshotsav 2025: 92.6 Decibel Average Sound Levels Registered In Pune's Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh...

Ganeshotsav 2025: 92.6 Decibel Average Sound Levels Registered In Pune's Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh...

Jalgaon Banana Growers Set To Go Global With National Horticulture Cluster Program Support

Jalgaon Banana Growers Set To Go Global With National Horticulture Cluster Program Support

Pune Concludes Ganeshotsav 2025 With Over 33 Hours Of Vibrant Festivities; Ganesh Idols Immersed...

Pune Concludes Ganeshotsav 2025 With Over 33 Hours Of Vibrant Festivities; Ganesh Idols Immersed...