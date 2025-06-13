Infosys, Persistent, Wipro, Cognizant To TCS: Top IT Companies Across All 3 Phases Of Hinjawadi's Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park In Pune | Unsplash

Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi, Pune, is one of the biggest IT hubs in India. Covering more than 2,800 acres, it is home to over 800 IT companies. The park is divided into three parts — Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 — and has many office buildings and tech campuses. It plays an important role in India’s IT industry.

The park is located around the villages of Hinjawadi, Maan, and Marunji. Over time, these villages have developed a lot, with many residential areas and shopping centers, turning the whole place into a busy mini township.

Before the park was built in the mid-1990s, Hinjawadi was mostly a rural area. Since then, it has grown quickly and become Pune’s largest IT hub. It is about 20 kilometers west of Pune city and takes around 25 minutes to an hour to reach by car. Many large and small IT and IT-enabled companies, as well as some non-IT companies, operate here, employing hundreds of thousands of people.

Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park hosts many well-known IT companies that have helped make Pune an important technology center. Some of the biggest names here are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, Mindtree, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, and IBM. Other important companies include Mphasis, Zensar Technologies, L&T Infotech, KPIT Technologies, Cybage Software, Birlasoft, Hexaware Technologies, NTT DATA, Virtusa, Honeywell, Siemens, Oracle, Dell Technologies, Accenture, Google, Robert Bosch, and Mastek. This mix of companies shows how vibrant and diverse the IT scene in Hinjawadi is, providing jobs for thousands and encouraging new technology and ideas.

Top IT Companies in Hinjawadi, Pune

Infosys

Location: Phase 2

Info: Global IT services and consulting leader with digital focus.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Phase 3

Info: Offers IT services, consulting, and business solutions worldwide.

Wipro

Location: Phase 2

Info: Provides IT, consulting, and business process services globally.

Cognizant

Location: Phase 1

Info: Multinational IT company offering consulting and technology solutions.

Tech Mahindra

Location: Phase 3

Info: Specializes in digital transformation and IT services.

Persistent Systems

Location: Phase 1

Info: Focuses on software development and product engineering services.

Mindtree

Location: Phase 2

Info: Provides digital transformation and technology consulting services.

Capgemini

Location: Phase 3

Info: Global leader in digital and consulting services.

HCL Technologies

Location: Phase 1

Info: IT services and solutions across various industries.

IBM

Location: Phase 2

Info: Offers IT, cloud, and AI-based business solutions.

Other IT Parks in Pune

In addition to the expansive Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi, Pune is home to several other prominent IT hubs that contribute significantly to the city’s reputation as a major tech destination. The EON Free Zone IT Park and World Trade Center in Kharadi are key business zones hosting global technology companies. Cybercity Magarpatta, known for its integrated township model, and SP Infocity in Phursungi, which houses numerous IT and software firms, are also major employment centers. Weikfield in Viman Nagar and Cerebrum IT Park serve as strategic tech locations close to the airport, while ICC Tech Park in Shivaji Nagar offers a central and accessible location for IT operations. Together, these parks support Pune’s status as a leading IT and innovation hub in India.