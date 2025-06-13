Hinjawadi IT Park Hit by Flooding Again: Same Spot Waterlogged 3 Times In 20 Days In Pune (VIDEO) |

In a heavy shower in the Hinjawadi IT Park area in Pune, waterlogging was reported at the same spot for the third time in just 20 days. The Forum For IT Employees took to X and posted videos of the waterlogging with a reminder to MIDC about their 10-day deadline, of which 8 days are still pending.

The infrastructure woes of the Hinjawadi area have once again hit the headlines this year, with visuals of waterlogging on June 7 going viral, showing a PMPML bus submerged halfway in water.

This is the third heavy shower—on May 27, June 7, and June 12—and all three times, we have seen the same situation at Hinjawadi IT Park, with waterlogging at the same spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IT hub of Pune, often dubbed the “Silicon Valley of Pune,” is facing persistent problems in the form of poor connectivity, infrastructure negligence, and lack of basic necessity services. The fragmented governance structure of Hinjawadi fails to enforce accountability among the authorities responsible for poor waste management, inadequate water supply, crumbling roads, and severe traffic congestion.

The demand for the inclusion of Hinjawadi into either the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) or the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gaining momentum, after several users on the social media platform “X” posted about the need for such inclusion.

Hinjawadi, known for hosting the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, major tech companies, and thousands of IT professionals, contributes significantly to Pune’s economic growth. In 2015, a proposal was made to integrate Hinjawadi and the adjoining six villages—Gahunje, Jambhe, Marunji, Maan, Nere, and Sangwade—into PCMC. Now, the demand has come to fore again.