 Hinjawadi IT Park Hit by Flooding Again: Same Spot Waterlogged 3 Times In 20 Days In Pune (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHinjawadi IT Park Hit by Flooding Again: Same Spot Waterlogged 3 Times In 20 Days In Pune (VIDEO)

Hinjawadi IT Park Hit by Flooding Again: Same Spot Waterlogged 3 Times In 20 Days In Pune (VIDEO)

The infrastructure woes of the Hinjawadi area have once again hit the headlines this year, with visuals of waterlogging on June 7 going viral, showing a PMPML bus submerged halfway in water.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Hinjawadi IT Park Hit by Flooding Again: Same Spot Waterlogged 3 Times In 20 Days In Pune (VIDEO) |

In a heavy shower in the Hinjawadi IT Park area in Pune, waterlogging was reported at the same spot for the third time in just 20 days. The Forum For IT Employees took to X and posted videos of the waterlogging with a reminder to MIDC about their 10-day deadline, of which 8 days are still pending.

The infrastructure woes of the Hinjawadi area have once again hit the headlines this year, with visuals of waterlogging on June 7 going viral, showing a PMPML bus submerged halfway in water.

This is the third heavy shower—on May 27, June 7, and June 12—and all three times, we have seen the same situation at Hinjawadi IT Park, with waterlogging at the same spot.

Read Also
Pune Truck Accident: Iron Rods Pierce Cabin, One Dead, Traffic Snarls At Chandani Chowk (VIDEO)
article-image

The IT hub of Pune, often dubbed the “Silicon Valley of Pune,” is facing persistent problems in the form of poor connectivity, infrastructure negligence, and lack of basic necessity services. The fragmented governance structure of Hinjawadi fails to enforce accountability among the authorities responsible for poor waste management, inadequate water supply, crumbling roads, and severe traffic congestion.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

The demand for the inclusion of Hinjawadi into either the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) or the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gaining momentum, after several users on the social media platform “X” posted about the need for such inclusion.

Hinjawadi, known for hosting the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, major tech companies, and thousands of IT professionals, contributes significantly to Pune’s economic growth. In 2015, a proposal was made to integrate Hinjawadi and the adjoining six villages—Gahunje, Jambhe, Marunji, Maan, Nere, and Sangwade—into PCMC. Now, the demand has come to fore again.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee

Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee

Infosys, Persistent, Wipro, Cognizant To TCS: Top IT Companies Across All 3 Phases Of Hinjawadi's...

Infosys, Persistent, Wipro, Cognizant To TCS: Top IT Companies Across All 3 Phases Of Hinjawadi's...

Nashik: NMC Elections In December-End Or First Week Of January 2026

Nashik: NMC Elections In December-End Or First Week Of January 2026

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Bad Weather At Pune Airport

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Bad Weather At Pune Airport

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mourns: 22-Year-Old Air India Crew Member Irfan Shaikh Killed In Ahmedabad Plane...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mourns: 22-Year-Old Air India Crew Member Irfan Shaikh Killed In Ahmedabad Plane...