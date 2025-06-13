Pune Truck Accident: Iron Rods Pierce Cabin, One Dead, Traffic Snarls At Chandani Chowk (VIDEO)

In yet another tragic incident at Pune’s Chandni Chowk, a container truck loaded with heavy construction iron rods was involved in a horrific accident. The impact caused the rods to lunge forward from the truck’s rear, violently piercing through the driver’s cabin. One individual lost their life on the spot, while another suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care.
The truck, en route to Mumbai, left both the driver and his assistant trapped inside the mangled vehicle. The bizarre nature of the crash drew widespread attention, causing a massive traffic jam in the surrounding area.
Read Also
Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From...
A video capturing the aftermath has since gone viral across social media platforms.
FPJ Shorts
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash