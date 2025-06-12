Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From June 13 To 16: Details Inside | Anand Chaini

The monsoon has resumed in Maharashtra after a brief pause, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rainfall across the state throughout the week. We take a closer look at the weather forecast for Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad from June 13 to 16.

Pune:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain.

Nashik:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light rain at isolated places.

June 16 - Light rain at isolated places.

Kolhapur:

June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

June 15 - Moderate rain.

June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Satara:

June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Moderate rain.

June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Sangli:

June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Read Also Dengue Scare in Pune: 15 New Cases In Just 10 Days As Monsoon Sparks Mosquito Menace

Solapur:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Moderate rain.

Aurangabad:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.

Ahmednagar:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light rain at isolated places.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.