Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From June 13 To 16: Details Inside

The monsoon has resumed in Maharashtra after a brief pause, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rainfall across the state throughout the week. We take a closer look at the weather forecast for Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad from June 13 to 16.
Pune:
June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 15 - Light to moderate rain.
June 16 - Light to moderate rain.
Nashik:
June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 15 - Light rain at isolated places.
June 16 - Light rain at isolated places.
Kolhapur:
June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
June 15 - Moderate rain.
June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Satara:
June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places
June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 15 - Moderate rain.
June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Sangli:
June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
June 15 - Light to moderate rain.
June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Solapur:
June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 15 - Light to moderate rain.
June 16 - Moderate rain.
Aurangabad:
June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 15 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.
June 16 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.
Ahmednagar:
June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 15 - Light rain at isolated places.
June 16 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.