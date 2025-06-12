 Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From June 13 To 16: Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWeather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From June 13 To 16: Details Inside

Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From June 13 To 16: Details Inside

We take a closer look at the weather forecast for Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad from June 13 to 16

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From June 13 To 16: Details Inside | Anand Chaini

The monsoon has resumed in Maharashtra after a brief pause, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rainfall across the state throughout the week. We take a closer look at the weather forecast for Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad from June 13 to 16.

Pune:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain.

Read Also
Pune Police Crack Murder Case With Help Of Lightning-Lit CCTV; Accused Nabbed From Uttar Pradesh
article-image

Nashik:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light rain at isolated places.

June 16 - Light rain at isolated places.

Kolhapur:

June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

June 15 - Moderate rain.

June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Read Also
SHOCKING! Pune Doctor Dies Of Breathing Difficulties While Trekking In Himachal Pradesh's Buran...
article-image

Satara:

June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Moderate rain.

June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Sangli:

June 13 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall & thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Read Also
Dengue Scare in Pune: 15 New Cases In Just 10 Days As Monsoon Sparks Mosquito Menace
article-image

Solapur:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain.

June 16 - Moderate rain.

Aurangabad:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.

Read Also
Commercial Vehicle Forum 2025 Concludes In Pune; Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik...
article-image

Ahmednagar:

June 13 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 14 - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

June 15 - Light rain at isolated places.

June 16 - Light to moderate rain/thundershowers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists

Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists

NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar Condoles Loss Of Lives In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Calls Incident...

NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar Condoles Loss Of Lives In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Calls Incident...

Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From...

Weather Forecast For Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad From...

Safety Or Just Pink Paint? Pune Women React As PMPML Adds THESE 19 New Pink Buses For Women

Safety Or Just Pink Paint? Pune Women React As PMPML Adds THESE 19 New Pink Buses For Women