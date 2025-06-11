Commercial Vehicle Forum 2025 Concludes In Pune; Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Highlights State's E-Vehicle Policy |

The Commercial Vehicle Forum 2025, one of India’s largest and most influential conferences on the commercial vehicle and road transport industry, concluded in Pune with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik attended the forum as the chief guest and underscored the importance of such platforms in advancing the commercial vehicle sector. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to strengthen the industry and accelerate the transition toward cleaner, more efficient transport solutions.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Begins Grass Growth Testing At Shivaji Park After Air Pollution Concerns

Addressing the gathering, Sarnaik highlighted the recently launched E-Vehicle Policy of Maharashtra, stating that the policy is designed to boost electric vehicle manufacturing and adoption. “Maharashtra continues to lead in automobile manufacturing, and this policy aims to solidify our position by creating a robust ecosystem for electric mobility,” he said.

The forum facilitated extensive discussions on key issues including the off-highway vehicle segment, sustainable transportation, and emerging solutions in the electric vehicle space.

As part of the event, the Commercial Vehicle and Fleet Awards were presented to individuals and organizations making significant contributions to the industry, recognizing excellence in innovation, performance, and sustainability.

Bringing together top commercial vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, and industry experts from across the country, the forum served as a critical platform for exploring current trends, future opportunities, and technological advancements shaping the future of road transport in India.