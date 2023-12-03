Indrayani River Cyclothon 2023: Pimpri-Chinchwad Celebrates Guinness Record With Massive Cycle Rally Of 30,000 Participants |

Pimpri-Chinchwad etched its name in history by achieving the largest static cyclist formation on Saturday, earning a coveted spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Celebrating this milestone, a massive cycling rally unfolded on Sunday at Gavjatra Maidan, Bhosari, with an impressive turnout of over 30,000 cyclists.

This monumental initiative of Indrayani River Cyclothon 2023 aims to champion the preservation of the Indrayani River, acknowledged in the India Book of Records last year. The success is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Cycle Mitra, Avirat Shramdaan, Mahesh Dada Sports Foundation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, and other environmentally conscious organizations.

Beyond its celebration of cycling, the cyclothon advocates for it as a sustainable mode of transportation, emphasizing the urgent need for river preservation and nurturing a strong community bond among participants.

In a congratulatory note, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge expressed gratitude to all contributors, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of these events.

"The success of this cycle rally serves as a testament to the power of collective action in addressing environmental concerns. By joining forces, we can make a significant impact on the health of our planet and secure a sustainable future for generations to come," he added in a post on X.