Indian Air Force Displeased Over Ticket Charges For Nashik Air Show, Collector Says Charges For Crowd Control |

Nashik– The Indian Air Force (IAF) has expressed strong displeasure over the imposition of ticket charges for the 'Surya Kiran' aerobatic team's air show held in Nashik on the eve of Republic Day. The Air Force clarified that such demonstrations are organized free of charge to inspire the youth and connect them with the nation. Therefore, the online sale of tickets for this event has become controversial.

On the other hand, the district administration defended the charges, stating that they were levied for crowd control and the collected amount would be donated to the Soldiers' Welfare Fund.

The air show by the world-renowned Surya Kiran team was held locally for the first time as part of the Nashik Festival, organized jointly by the Nashik District Administration, the Tourism Development Corporation, and the Water Resources Department. The main event is scheduled for Friday (January 24) at 11 AM near the Gangapur Dam. The team had conducted rehearsals the previous day.

The administration had announced that Nashik residents would have the opportunity to witness the aerial acrobatics for two consecutive days, and sold online tickets ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 800. Over 20,000 citizens attended on the first day, and a large crowd is expected on Friday as well. The final figures for online ticket sales have not yet been released.

Air Force's Displeasure and Criticism

The Indian Air Force clarified that such air shows are organized across the country to inspire the youth and foster a sense of patriotism. No fees are charged for these events, nor are they used for financial gain. Former Air Force officers have severely criticized the imposition of charges, stating that it undermines the original purpose of the exhibition. There are also allegations that the administration levied the charges without fully informing the Air Force.

Administration's Clarification

The administration had made preparations expecting 40,000 to 50,000 citizens to participate over two days. They stated that the online ticket sales were not for revenue generation, but for crowd control and security reasons. After a new controversy arose, the administration clarified that the fee was charged not for the air show itself, but for water, beverages, and other facilities. District Collector Ayush Prasad told the media, “This decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the citizens. The collected amount will be given to the Maharashtra Sainik Welfare Department.”

This controversy erupted in Nashik on the eve of Republic Day, highlighting a lack of coordination between the Air Force and the administration.