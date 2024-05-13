India Today Journalist Dies Due to Heart Attack During Election Coverage in Beed |

The video journalist of India Today group Vaibhav Kangutkar died due to heart attack while doing the election coverage in Beed on Monday.

He was accompanying a collogue in Beed's Ambejogai for polls coverage. He was not feeling good after shooting a video there after which he got heat attack and died.

Kangutkar basically hails from Mumbai but had come to Beed for the coverage of the Lok Sabha election.

He was known among his family, colleagues and friends as a very calm, and soft-spoken person. He is resident of Thane. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. His family and colleagues are deeply saddened by his death.