 In A First, Mumbai International Film Festival Comes To Pune – Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIn A First, Mumbai International Film Festival Comes To Pune – Here's All You Need To Know

In A First, Mumbai International Film Festival Comes To Pune – Here's All You Need To Know

The festival kicked off on Saturday with the Indian premiere of the opening film 'Billy and Molly – An Otter Love Story'

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
In A First, Mumbai International Film Festival Comes To Pune – Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced

For the first time, the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) has arrived in Pune. Being held from June 15 to 21 at the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) on Law College Road, the festival is dedicated to introducing the best of documentary, short, and animation films.

The festival kicked off on Saturday with the Indian premiere of the opening film 'Billy and Molly – An Otter Love Story'. Some of the documentaries that will be screened in the international section include 'Against The Tide' by Sarvnik Kaur, 'Glass, My Unfulfilled Life' by Rogier Kappier, 'Karparaa' by Vignesh Kumulai, and 'I Am Not' by Homer Hermann, among others. In the national section, there is 'Bay Of Blood' by Krishnendu-Bose, 'The Caretakers' by Biswajit Das, and 'And, Towards Happy Alleys' by Sreemoyee Singh, among others.

Additionally, three Marathi films will be screened: 'Bhed Chal' by Ankit Pogula, 'Sahastrasurya Savarkar' by Shubhangi Rajan Sawant, and 'Aathvanitlya Paaulkhuna' by Suhas Sitaram Karnekar.

Read Also
Crackdown On Tinted Glass: Over 17,000 Motorists Fined In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
article-image

Celebrating the best of films, the 18th MIFF will also present films from filmmakers from Pune, whose films made the official selection at the festival. Some of these films include 'Guntata Hruday He (Entangled)' by Sainath S Uskaikar and Cannes Film Festival winner Chidananda Naik's 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know...', both of which will compete in the national competition for short fiction films. Similarly, 'Kankhua' by Arindam Kishor Dutta will be screened in the national competition for the animation category, 'Fear' by Prasad Ramesh Bhujbal in the national short fiction competition category, and 'Mhatara Dongar' by Devesh Ranganath Kanase as part of the National Prism - student short film fiction category.

'Billy and Molly – An Otter Love Story' will be screened again on the final day with a red carpet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Build Defence Wall At Kazi Gadhi With Simhastha Funds, Demands Congress Seva Dal

Nashik: Build Defence Wall At Kazi Gadhi With Simhastha Funds, Demands Congress Seva Dal

PHOTOS: Nashik Schools Celebrate 'Praveshotsav' As New Academic Year Begins

PHOTOS: Nashik Schools Celebrate 'Praveshotsav' As New Academic Year Begins

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust To Distribute Educational Kits To Needy Kids

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust To Distribute Educational Kits To Needy Kids

In A First, Mumbai International Film Festival Comes To Pune – Here's All You Need To Know

In A First, Mumbai International Film Festival Comes To Pune – Here's All You Need To Know

Meet Shripriya Modale, Pune-Based Flying Officer Commissioned Into Indian Air Force

Meet Shripriya Modale, Pune-Based Flying Officer Commissioned Into Indian Air Force