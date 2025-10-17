IMD Forecasts Rain-Free Diwali For Pune; Showers Likely Over Weekend | FP (Representative Pic)

Despite the southwest monsoon’s withdrawal from Pune, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pune may experience rain till October 19; however, most probably no rainfall during the Diwali festival approaching in the next week.

“No rainfall is expected during the main Diwali days in Pune. The weather will be mostly sunny, with cooler nights and warmer days. While light showers may be experienced over this weekend,” said senior meteorologist at IMD, SD Sanap.

IMD, in a press release, mentioned, “The southwest monsoon withdrew from Pune on Monday. From June 1 to Sept 30, the city recorded 849.2mm of rainfall, which was 243.6mm above its average seasonal rainfall of 605.6mm. The northeast monsoon has commenced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala-Mahe.”

Meanwhile, for other regions in the state, IMD has predicted lightning over central Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goad between Oct 18 to 20. Circulation of a cyclone is present over the southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep, inclining towards the southward direction with height.

This system is expected to develop into a low-pressure area around October 18 near the Karnataka-Kerala coast, which may intensify into a depression within 48 hours and move towards the west-northwest direction.

An IMD official said, “Usually, the monsoon begins its withdrawal from the northwestern parts of India around Sept 17 and fully retreats by October 15. This year, however, the withdrawal commenced slightly earlier, on September 14, completing the withdrawal on Thursday.”