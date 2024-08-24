 IMA Partners with Symbiosis for CMA® Certification, Enhancing Global Career Opportunities
Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), a global association for accountants and financial professionals, is launching a Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) certification course in collaboration with Symbiosis School of Arts and Commerce. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to provide commerce graduates with enhanced career opportunities worldwide and bolster their expertise in management accounting.

As part of the MoU, Symbiosis will integrate IMA’s professional CMA program into its curriculum, offering students access to training in financial planning, performance, analytics, and strategic management. This initiative will prepare graduates for diverse professional environments by equipping them with essential skills.

Michael DePrisco, President & CEO of IMA, emphasized the importance of adapting to global market changes and praised the partnership as a key step in advancing management accounting. He noted that the certification will offer Symbiosis students a solid foundation for career success.

Symbiosis students will benefit from special discounts on membership, exam fees, and study materials. The collaboration will also include joint seminars and research projects. Dr. Hrishikesh Soman, Principal of Symbiosis College, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to enhance students' global competitiveness in management accounting.

