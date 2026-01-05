‘I’ll Bring Tears To His Eyes’: Amol Balwadkar’s Fiery Attack On Chandrakant Patil In Pune Ahead Of PMC Elections 2026

Amol Balwadkar & Chandrakant Patil When They Were Together | Sourced

Pune: The political conflict in Pune between NCP candidate Amol Balwadkar and Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil has now come out into the open. During a public rally held in Baner on Sunday, Amol Balwadkar levelled serious allegations against Chandrakant Patil and issued a direct warning, stating he would "teach him a lesson and bring tears to his eyes" over the next four years.

Amol Balwadkar said, "For a year and a half, Minister Chandrakant Patil conspired to ensure I did not get the candidacy. However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar thwarted those conspiracies in just an hour and a half. My political rebirth has happened only because of Ajit Pawar."

Alleging that he was kept hanging for his 'AB Form' from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM on the day of filing nominations, Balwadkar added, "I worked loyally for the party for eleven years of my youth. Yet, at the last moment, the local leadership sidelined me."

Balwadkar further challenged Chandrakant Patil, stating that if he hadn't withdrawn during the Kothrud Assembly elections, he would have contested as an independent candidate and won.

Making an emotional charge, Balwadkar said, "In front of my parents, Chandrakant Patil had given his word that 'I will make Amol big; I stand behind him.' Yet, that very leader cut my candidacy. The people we welcomed into our home for hospitality are the ones who committed this betrayal."

He shared that the situation had caused him immense mental stress, and for a moment, he felt completely lost. "At that very time, Ajit Pawar called, and within an hour and a half, my political rebirth took place," he said. Emphasising that "this is a battle of a worker vs. a leader", Balwadkar directly targeted Minister Patil, vowing, "In the next four years, I will take revenge for the tears of my parents."

Balwadkar launched this scathing attack during the rally where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was present.