IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Faces Increasing Troubles: Family Property Sealed by PCMC

The problems for the family of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar are increasing day by day. While on one hand, UPSC has filed an FIR against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services exam, on the other hand, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed a property owned by Manorama Khedkar for pending property tax worth ₹2.77 lakh.

It is the same land where Thermoverita Engineering Pvt Ltd, the company that owns the Audi car used by Puja Khedkar with red and blue beacon during her tenure in Pune, is located.

Khedkar is under scrutiny for her claims regarding her disability and OBC certificates while clearing the IAS, as well as for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

It had come to light that to obtain a disability certificate from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, she submitted a ration card with the address of Thermoverita Engineering Pvt Ltd as her residential address.

Here's all you need to know about Thermoverita Engineering Pvt Ltd

- The firm is located in Talawade industrial area at 20km from Pune

- It has been shut for around a year

- The company also has the Audi registered in their name, which she was using with a red beacon

- It is located on land registered as a commercial property with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, with no residential structure

- However, Puka Khedkar had submitted a ration card with the address of Thermoverita

- Property tax of nearly Rs 2.8 lakh has not been paid for the past three years

- Thermoverita's documents on the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs website indicate it has not been in business since 2019

- No Khedkar family member owns or is part of the company's board

- It is located on the land which is owned by Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar

On Thursday, a local court in Pune district, Maharashtra, has remanded Manorama Khedkar, the mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in police custody until July 20. She was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a person with a gun over a land dispute in June last year.

(With inputs from agencies)