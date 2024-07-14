IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Beacon Removed from Audi; PMC Issues Notice for Illegal Construction; Licensed Gun Misuse Under Scanner |

The private luxury car used by controversial trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar has been brought to the Chaturshrangi Police Station in Pune for examination and document verification.

The car, brought by the driver of the Khedkar family, is kept at the traffic division of the Chaturshrangi Police Station in Maharashtra's Pune.

The beacon and "Maharashtra Administration" written on the car have been removed.

Who is Puja Khedkar and what did she do?

Khedkar, a 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre who secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 841 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, sparked controversy recently by using her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate. She also demanded facilities that are not available to probationary officers in the IAS.

Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.

Reports claim that she also submitted a mental illness certificate. In April 2022, she was asked to report to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate, but she did not do so, citing a COVID infection.

Earlier on Thursday, the central government constituted a single-member committee to verify Khedkar's candidature claims and other details following a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant.

The Ministry of Personnel announced in a statement that the committee is chaired by a senior officer of the rank of Additional Secretary under the Central Government and that it will submit its report in two weeks.

Puja Khedkar, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter, stating that she was not authorised to speak on the issue.

PMC issues notice on illegal structure

Meanwhile, Pune civic body on Saturday issued a notice to Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, directing the removal of "unauthorised structures" adjacent to the boundary wall of their bungalow in seven days, officials said.

Police have also registered an FIR against the IAS probationer's parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar beside five others, days after a video showing Manorama allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

Notice over misuse of a licenced gun

Additionaly, Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, was issued a show cause notice by Pune Police on June 13 over the misuse of a licenced gun.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued a show cause notice to Puja Khedkar's mother after Manorama Khedkar, the Sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar, was seen waving a pistol during a heated argument in a viral video.

A show cause notice issued by Kumar to Pooja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, has been pasted, as no one turned up to receive the notice.

The notice states that Manorama Khedkar has to respond as to why her gun licence should not be cancelled. She has been asked to respond within 10 days.