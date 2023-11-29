'I Love Panchgani Festival' From December 1: All You Need To Know |

The people of Panchgani have come together for the upcoming 'I Love Panchgani Festival.' The festival aims to establish Panchgani as a prominent tourist destination globally, boost the city's reputation, and create economic opportunities for local residents.

The initiative, which originated eight years ago, has brought together various stakeholders, including small business owners, school principals, dental professionals, horse carriage drivers, Rotary Club members, civic body, Police, and Government offices. The festival aims to promote tourism, create local employment, and elevate the city's standing.

Scheduled for December 1, 2, and 3, the three-day festival will feature diverse programs such as an international kite festival, treasure hunt, art and craft gallery, tug of war, cultural performances, walking plaza, and live band shows. Organisers anticipate a vibrant celebration uniting the community and fostering the city's growth.

Key figures present at the press conferecne included Festival Organising Committee President Shivaji Shinde, Vice President Sharam Jawanmardi, Secretary Kiran Pawar, General Secretary Murad Khan, Treasurer Nihal Bagwan, Former President Rajendra Bhagad, Bharat Bhai Purohit, Rajendra Parte, Nitin Bhilare, Aditya Gole, Mehul Purohit, Jaywant Bhilare, among others.