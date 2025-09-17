Hundreds Displaced, One Swept Away As Heavy Rains Flood Jalgaon Villages |

Heavy rains in Jamner, Pachora, and Muktainagar talukas have caused rivers and canals to overflow, submerging villages, damaging crops, houses, and livestock. One person was swept away in Muktainagar taluka.

The district administration has launched immediate rescue and relief operations. Shelters have been arranged in schools for affected citizens. District Collector and Disaster Management Authority Chairman Ayush Prasad called 35 officers and soldiers from the State Disaster Response Team, Dhule.

One team was deployed to Jamner and another to Pachora. Meanwhile, the Tapi river has flooded, and 14 gates of the Hatnur dam have been opened, discharging 90,000 cusecs of water. Citizens along riverbanks have been issued cautionary instructions.

Jamner taluka experienced cloudburst-like rains on Monday night. Villages including Neri, Jamner, Wakdi, Shendurni, and Tondapur were severely affected. In Neri, water entered 30–40 houses and damaged livestock.

Neri Digar saw flooding in 15–20 houses and five shops, with some families relocated to schools. Crops were severely damaged in Malpimpri, while Sunasgaon Khurd and Sunasgaon were cut off due to rising water. Water flowing over the Khadki Nallah bridge led to the closure of the Jamner-Jalgaon road. The Kang River has also flooded, affecting riverside homes and fields.

In Pachora taluka, heavy rainfall affected Pimpalgaon and Barkhedi mandals. Rivers and drains overflowed in Shindad, Gahule, Vadgaon Kade, Satgaon Dongri, Wadi, Shewale, and Vanegaon villages, prompting the administration to shift 350–400 families to schools. About 400 animals were reportedly lost in Shindad.

In Muktainagar taluka, houses in Ku-ha and Jodhankheda villages were flooded. Kiran Madhukar Savale, 28, of Kakoda village, was swept away. Provincial Magistrate, Tehsildar, and officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments are inspecting damage and conducting Panchnamas. The administration has arranged food, drinking water, and bedding for affected families.

District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to citizens to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration, assuring relief and compensation for victims.