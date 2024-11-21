 HortiProIndia 2024: India's Largest Floriculture and Horticulture Exhibition Inaugurated in Pune
HortiProIndia 2024: India's Largest Floriculture and Horticulture Exhibition Inaugurated in Pune

The event, taking place until November 26 at the New Agricultural College Grounds, Sinchan Nagar in Pune, will showcase a diverse array of plants and gardening innovations.

Anand ChainiUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
HortiProIndia 2024: India's Largest Floriculture and Horticulture Exhibition Inaugurated in Pune

The Maharashtra Nurserymen's Association, in collaboration with the Association of Environmental Horticulture and Vasu Events and Hospitality, inaugurated HortiProIndia 2024, India's largest international floriculture and horticultural exhibition and conference.

The event, taking place until November 26 at the New Agricultural College Grounds, Sinchan Nagar in Pune, will showcase a diverse array of plants and gardening innovations. Farmers from India and abroad, along with horticulture experts, are participating, offering guidance to professionals and providing employment and business opportunities within the horticulture sector.

It will showcase various plant types and gardening innovations, with the participation of farmers from India and abroad.

Key attractions as follows

Key attractions include flowers, fruit and vegetable plants, medicinal and ornamental plants, international flowers, hydroponics, solar energy technology, plant technology, biotechnology, greenhouse technology, and automation. The exhibition will feature a diverse array of plants and showcase innovations in gardening. Farmers from India and abroad will participate, and horticulture experts will provide guidance to farmers and professionals. The event is expected to offer numerous employment and business opportunities within the horticulture sector.

The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 7 pm from November 22 to 24, with a nominal fee for entry.

Ganesh Nibe, Director of Nibe Defence, inaugurated India's largest international floriculture exhibition. Punjab Hortipro Deputy Director Dr. Harshdeep Singh, Founder of Pune Bridge Sonia Konjeti, Vasant Rasane, Shraddha Rasane, and Vijay Rasane of Vasu Events and Hospitality, as well as Maharashtra Nurserymen's Association President Shashikant Chaudhari, Secretary Anand Kanchan, Bhagyashree Patil, Yashwant Sahakari Sugar Factory Theur Chairman Subhash Chandrakant Jagtap, Moreshwar Kale, Manoj Deore, Ashok Bhujbal, Rajendra Chavan, Sunil Chorge, Mahipal Rana, Mahanand Mane, and other dignitaries were present.

