Hinjawadi IT Employees Win! PMRDA Vows Drain Cleaning, Road Repairs & Debris Removal In 10 Days |

In a significant development following widespread complaints about poor infrastructure at Hinjawadi IT Park, officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) held a high-level meeting on wednesday to address key issues plaguing one of Pune’s busiest tech hubs.

Representatives from all major departments were present at the meeting, where a 10-day action plan was set in motion. The timeline includes the cleaning of all drains, removal of metro debris from roads, and completion of road patchwork within the IT Park area.

The intervention comes after a massive online campaign led by IT professionals, residents, and civil groups gained traction. Platforms like Forum For IT Employees (FITE) and other IT employee forums amplified the issue, pushing it into the spotlight. Spearheaded by active community participation, teams from Hinjawadi-Maan Employees and Residents Together, Megapolis Resident Group, BRAVE (Blue Ridge Association for Voluntary Engagement), and Hinjawadi IT Park Residents Welfare Association played a critical role in mobilizing support.

“This issue became unignorable thanks to the efforts of IT employees and residents who came together to make their voices heard,” said FITE in a post on X.

The movement caught the attention of local newspapers, political leaders, and eventually government authorities, prompting swift action from PMRDA.

As the 10-day countdown begins, all eyes are now on the authorities to deliver on their promise. Citizens and resident groups have vowed to keep the pressure on and monitor progress closely.