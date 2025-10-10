Hinjawadi IT Employees, Residents To Protest On Saturday After Fatal Accident |

In the wake of a fatal accident on Friday, which claimed a woman's life due to a cement mixer plying in a restricted time period, the Hinjawadi IT Employees and Residents have planned a peaceful protest at the Pandav Nagar Chowk on Saturday, October 11.

Fed up with the narrow and pothole-ridden roads, the Hinjawadi traffic has become a nuisance for the last few years. To address the inconvenience, several protests and consecutive visits by the administrative officials and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have taken place, but to no avail.

In the latest case, a woman riding a two-wheeler died on the spot in an accident on Friday morning on the Hinjawadi-Maan Road in Pune. According to the information received, the woman was allegedly coming from the wrong side when her bike collided with a mixer truck.

"To pay homage, demand pothole-free roads, and to highlight the flouting of rules by heavy vehicles, a peaceful protest has been planned by Hinjawadi Employees and residents at 10 am on Saturday. The protest will be staged at the Friday's accident spot in Pandav Nagar Chowk," said Sachin Londhe, Unclog Hinjawadi petitioner.