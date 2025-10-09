 Hindutva Groups Stage Demonstration & Rasta Roko In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Assault On Gorakshaks
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHindutva Groups Stage Demonstration & Rasta Roko In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Assault On Gorakshaks

Hindutva Groups Stage Demonstration & Rasta Roko In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Assault On Gorakshaks

Traffic on the busy Jalna Road was disrupted for nearly an hour during the protest. The situation calmed only after police officials assured demonstrators that stern action would be taken against illegal meat sales and that a special squad would be formed to curb meat smuggling

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Hindutva Groups Stage Demonstration & Rasta Roko In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Assault On Gorakshaks | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of several Hindutva organisations staged demonstrations at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday evening and later launched a rasta roko at Chikalthana to protest against the assault on Gorakshaks (cow vigilantes). The protesters attempted to enter the Chikalthana area where the attack had taken place, but timely police intervention prevented a violent escalation.

Traffic on the busy Jalna Road was disrupted for nearly an hour during the protest. The situation calmed only after police officials assured demonstrators that stern action would be taken against illegal meat sales and that a special squad would be formed to curb meat smuggling.

According to the police, Gorakshak Ganesh Appasaheb Shelke (24), police constable Ankush Dhage, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation sanitary inspector Sachin Shinde had gone to the Pushpak Garden locality in Chikalthana on Tuesday to stop an alleged meat-smuggling operation. However, a mob reportedly attacked them, leaving all three seriously injured.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Challenges PCMC Ward Structure In Bombay High Court; Hearing Set...
article-image

Following the incident, protesters gathered at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday, with women activists urging people to march to the site of the assault. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ratnakar Nawale attempted to pacify the crowd, but the agitators proceeded towards Chikalthana. A heavy police bandobast was deployed in the area to prevent further clashes.

FPJ Shorts
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children

Out of an estimated 20–22 attackers, several fled after locking their houses. Police have arrested the main suspects, Feroz Harun Qureshi (33), Isa Gafur Qureshi (45), Uzef Jafar Qureshi (20), and Rukhsar Isa Qureshi (38), while a 17-year-old boy has been sent to a children’s home. All four accused have been remanded in police custody as investigations continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik To Hold 'Torch March' For Sonam Wangchuk's Release, 'Save Nashik' March Against Rising Crime

Nashik To Hold 'Torch March' For Sonam Wangchuk's Release, 'Save Nashik' March Against Rising Crime

Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25

Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For...