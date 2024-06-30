Health Insurance Scheme Expanded to Include 2.17 Lakh White Ration Card Holders in Hingoli District |

Around 2.17 lakh white Ration Card holders residing below poverty line and economically backward in the Hingoli district will get the benefit of the health insurance scheme. Under the scheme the beneficiaries get the aid up to ₹5 lakh for the treatment in the hospitals due to which several poor patients are now getting better medical facilities. Earlier, only the Orange Ration Card holders were included in this scheme, but now the white ration card holders have also been included in this scheme. As a result, around 2.17 lakh white ration card holders in the district will be benefited with the health insurance scheme now.

Schemes for poor

Many poor people due to their poverty could not afford costly medical treatment. They cannot bear the expenses of the costly private hospitals. Many had to suffer or die without treatment due to lack of money. Considering this situation, the union provided up to ₹5 lakh to the poor patients under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Swasth Yojana (also known as Ayshman Bharat Yojana). Similarly, the state government also runs a similar kind of scheme known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Swasthya Yojana. The beneficiaries can now avail any one of these schemes. All the members in a family can avail up to ₹5 lakh for the treatment in the hospitals.

As only the orange card holders were eligible for these schemes, the white card holders were dissatisfied with the provision. They had lodged several complaints with the administration. Considering the complaints, the white ration card holders have now been included as the beneficiaries of these schemes.

There are 11,23,401 beneficiaries taking benefits of the health insurance schemes in the district. However, only 3 lakh beneficiaries have received the health cards so far. The delay in the distribution of the cards is due to the lack of employees and hence several beneficiaries have been refrained from getting the quality medical treatment in the hospitals, they claimed.