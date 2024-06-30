IN PICTURES: Pune Citizens Take To The Streets To Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Triumph

By: Aakash Singh | June 30, 2024
Punekars took to the streets in the early hours of Sunday to celebrate after the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched victory in a thrilling final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Anand Chaini
The Indian team defeated South Africa, who were in the finals for the first time, by seven runs in a match that went down to the wire
Anand Chaini
The Indian cricket team fans in Pune, including youngsters, children and the elderly, all celebrated India's victory enthusiastically on the streets
Anand Chaini
The fans were seen dancing and waving the Indian flag, holding posters of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in their hands
Anand Chaini
The fans were seen chanting "India-India," "Kohli-Kohli" and "Rohit-Rohit" as the team won an ICC event after an 11-year drought
Anand Chaini
Some fans were even left teary-eyed watching the players get emotional after the win
Anand Chaini
Some slightly older fans were elated to see coach Rahul Dravid lift an ICC trophy for the first time in his career and let out his emotions
Anand Chaini
The fans even burst firecrackers in celebration
Anand Chaini
The celebrations continued until early morning on Sunday
Anand Chaini
How did you celebrate India's T20 World Cup win?
Anand Chaini
Thanks For Reading!