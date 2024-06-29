PHOTOS: Explore THESE 7 Breathtaking Waterfalls In Nashik During Monsoon - Locations & Details Inside

By: Prashant Nikale | June 29, 2024
Someshwar Waterfall is located near the Someshwar Temple on the outskirts of Nashik. This picturesque waterfall cascades from a height of about 10 metres and is a popular spot for picnics. The best time to visit is during the monsoon season when the waterfall is at its fullest, surrounded by lush greenery, making it an ideal spot for photography and nature walks
Situated near the Bhavli Dam close to Igatpuri in Nashik district, Bhavli Waterfall is formed by the overflow of the dam, creating a spectacular cascade. The area around the waterfall is known for its natural beauty, dense forests, and serene environment, attracting trekkers and nature enthusiasts, especially during the monsoon season when the water flow is robust
Located near the Saptashrungi Temple in Vani, Gavande Waterfall is a lesser-known spot offering a tranquil escape. The waterfall is surrounded by rocky terrain and lush greenery, making it ideal for short hikes and picnics. Its relatively secluded location provides a peaceful retreat away from crowded tourist spots
Pahine Waterfall, situated near Pahine village close to Ghoti in Nashik district, is known for its pristine environment and natural beauty. This relatively secluded waterfall is a peaceful retreat, perfect for trekking and nature photography. Its serene surroundings make it an ideal spot for a quiet escape into nature
Located about 30 kilometers from Nashik, near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border in Trimbakeshwar forest, Dugarwadi Waterfall is surrounded by dense forests and hilly terrain. Reaching the waterfall requires a trek, making it popular among adventure seekers. The best time to visit is during the monsoon season when the water flow is at its peak, offering a breathtaking sight
Anjaneri Waterfall, situated on Anjaneri Hills, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, is known for its unique reverse waterfall phenomenon. Strong winds push the falling water upwards, creating a fascinating sight. The area offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and is popular for trekking, especially during the monsoon season
Ashoka Waterfall, also known as Vihigaon Waterfall, is located near Kasara Ghat, approximately 60 kilometers from Nashik. Named after its resemblance to the waterfall shown in the movie 'Ashoka,' this waterfall cascades down from a height of about 120 feet. It is a popular spot for rappelling and other adventure activities. The monsoon season enhances the beauty of the waterfall, making it a favorite destination for tourists and adventure enthusiasts
