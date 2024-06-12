PHOTOS: 10 Must-Visit Waterfalls Near Pune During Monsoon

By: Aakash Singh | June 12, 2024
At a distance of 140 km from Pune, Thoseghar Waterfall is famous for its high waterfalls and scenic beauty
Situated roughly 110 km from Pune, Kumbhe Waterfall is a picturesque location known for its tranquil setting and crystal-clear waters
Situated approximately 150 km from Pune, Kalu Waterfall is known for its majestic drop and serene environment
Around 130 km from Pune, Bendewadi Waterfall is a lesser-known yet beautiful waterfall surrounded by dense forest. The site is ideal for hiking and experiencing the serenity of nature
Located about 70 km from Pune, Kune Waterfall is one of the highest waterfalls in Maharashtra, cascading down from a height of 200 meters
At a distance of 120 km from Pune, Lingmala Waterfall near Mahabaleshwar offers breathtaking views and a peaceful ambiance
Located about 120 km from Pune, Malshej Ghat Waterfalls are renowned for their scenic beauty, especially during the monsoon season
Riverse Waterfall: Nestled in the scenic Nane Ghat mountain pass, Riverse Waterfall offers breathtaking views. Distance from Pune: Approximately 120 km
Around 140 km from Pune, Katladhar Waterfall is a hidden gem known for its secluded beauty and pristine surroundings
Situated approximately 110 km from Pune, Devkund Waterfall is a stunning natural pool formed by the convergence of three waterfalls. It's a popular destination for trekking and picnics