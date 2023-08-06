Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil Assures Support For Traditional Dhol-Tasha Teams During Ganeshotsav In Pune | Shivgarjana dhol tasha pathak

As the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav draws near, the city of Pune is gearing up with the traditional beats of dhol-tasha teams. However, organizers and players are facing challenges as the practice is not permitted in many places. In response to the concerns raised, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil assured on Sunday that he will work towards removing these restrictions and discuss the matter with the Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar, particularly regarding the immersion procession.

Patil emphasizes significance of traditional instruments

Inaugurating the practice of Dhol Tasha Pathak Federation in city ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, along with BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate and Federation officials and players, emphasized the significance of traditional instruments like the Dhol Tasha team during Ganeshotsav. He acknowledged that many players dedicate months to practice, and hence the difficulties they face in their preparation will be addressed promptly.

Furthermore, the Minister assured that after discussions with the Commissioner of Police, positive decisions will be taken to grant permission for practice at Kumthekar Road, Tilak Road, and Lakshmi Road.

Federation chief Parag Thakur presented their demands, requesting permission for practice at Karvenagar DP Road and allowing traditional instruments on Kumthekar Road, Tilak Road, and Lakshmi Road after 12 midnight during the immersion procession.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)