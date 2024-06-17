Nashik Faces Water Crisis as Pipeline Leak Halts Supply Indefinitely | Photo: Representative Image

On Monday, the water supply department stopped the water supply to Nashik City from Gangapur Dam, creating a water crisis in the city. The NMC at the time said that the water supply would be halted indefinitely.

Officials from the water supply department of the municipal corporation announced that water supply in Nashik City would be stopped indefinitely due to a leakage found in the pipeline supplying water to the purification plant. This has led to a water crisis in Nashik.

A leak has been detected in the raw water rising main pipeline of the Gangapur Dam direct water supply scheme at Satpur. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has immediately stopped the pumping and initiated repair work on the leakage. Consequently, the water supply will be disrupted. There is uncertainty about the duration of the repair work. As a result, the water supply in Nashik City will be shut down indefinitely.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation water supply department is urging citizens to use water sparingly during this period. However, Nashik residents will need to rely on water tankers or purchased water.

Ravindra Dharankar, Executive Engineer, Water Supply Department, NMC, said, “The PS pipeline 500 mm leak spot has been identified near Motiwala College after an intense search. It will take at least five to six hours to fix the issue. After digging the spot, we found the problem and have stopped the supply for repairs. We urge citizens to cooperate with NMC.”